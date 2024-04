If you are using the new app router in next js it will automatically cache all your data using force-cache. To get fresh data you have a few options depending on your needs. If the project is small ish it's easy to just add a {cache: "no-store"} direction to your fetch query.

It would look something like this...



....fetch(

groq`*[_type == “project” && slug.current == $slug][0]`, {}, { cache: "no-store" }

);

}`