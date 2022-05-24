How to Display a Shopify Query in Next.js

"previewImageUrl": "<https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0646/5971/8386/products/CB003SCR_02-600x600-removebg-preview.png?v=1653374204>",

<img src={urlFor(product[0].image).width(200)} />

Hello all,I have this query from shopify in sanity:but how do I display this in Nextjs?before I used to display it like so:but this needs a different approach. Does anyone here have a idea on how to do this?Also the I don't know how to let this query automaticly update price. for example if I update the price on shopify it updates it in Sanity but how should the query be targeted?