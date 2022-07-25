How to display articles by category in a main index page efficiently.

In another doc type for departments for career opportunities, I am using the ordering plugin to sort them, and each contains a list of open job positions. That way it "goes into the camera" already in the order I'd like, and is pre-selected.

Probably a lot of work for posts (unless it was a means of treating it like 'featured' posts' but that's a much more concise and efficient query with just a smidge more manual work and then no more elbow grease in the code.

