{

name: 'ProjectImages',

title: 'Project Images',

type: 'array',

of: [{ type: 'image' }]

},

ProjectImages{

asset->{

_id,

url

}

}

Hello guys , i am new to sanity and i have a 2 little problems .. first one is i did this schema to upload multiple images but i can't figure out how to get their url.. this is the schema for multi images uploadand this is how i tried to get the url in my react frontendmy second problem is how to enable multi-select for image upload because i keep uploading image by imageplease help me i will appreciate it so much