_type == 'page' && ${dynamicQuery()}

dynamicQuery()

child()

context.documentStore.listenQuery

S.documentList

In the deskStructure, I have a `S.documentList('page').title('All Pages').filter()` Thecall could change the query each time.Is there any way to get the deskStructure to execute it every time, rather than caching ahead of time and running the same query? I can see that having inexecutes every time, it'd be great if I could pipe that into the documentList. I'm trying to avoid a hacky solution that uses listenQuery and just ignores the response so thatgets executed every time.