import { HiLink } from "react-icons/hi"; import { LINK_REFERENCES } from "../config"; export default { name: "link", type: "object", title: "Link", blockEditor: { icon: HiLink, }, description: "You shall only use one of these – trust me :)", fields: [ { name: "external", type: "url", title: "URL", validation: (Rule) => Rule.uri({ scheme: ["http", "https", "tel", "mailto"], allowRelative: true, }), hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.internal, }, { name: "internal", type: "reference", to: LINK_REFERENCES.map((type) => ({ type })), hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.external, }, ], };

export default { title: "Block Content", name: "blockContent", type: "array", of: [ { title: "Block", type: "block", styles: [ ... ], lists: [ ... ], marks: { decorators: [ ... ], annotations: [ { type: "link", }, ], }, }, { type: "figure", }, { type: "attachment", }, ], };

const link = ({ children, mark }) => { console.log({ mark }); return <Link link={mark}>{children}</Link>; };

{ "mark": { "_key": "e602ef2fe9a9", "_type": "link", "internal": { "_ref": "127465e0-3999-4a66-b54d-fa42b0f020ce", "_type": "reference" } } }

Hello hello! Quick question: I have this cool link component which can link to internal documents or to external URLS:Now I’m stuffing that into this blockContent component:Now uhm I’m trying to figure out how to use that in the serializers of React Portabletext:which gives me this on the console:Is there a way to expand this reference ..?