How to fetch "date published" and "category" in a React blog using Sanity.io.

useEffect(() => { sanityClient .fetch( `*[_type == "post"]{ title, slug, date, mainImage{ asset->{ _id, url } }, publishedAt, categories[]-> }` ) .then((data) => setAllPosts(data)) .catch(console.error); }, []);

You would have to take a look at what you added to the 'name' property of those fields you created in your schema. If this is the guide you're using (or if you're following along with Kap's video on Youtube) it's likely that they're called 'categories' and 'publishedAt'.So it would probably be something like: