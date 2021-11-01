I need to fetch a value in my Structurebuilder from a page. In this case, it’s which language the page has instead of having “en” as fixed, it should get the “language” value from that page. How would I go about doing it in this case? Is it possible to ad a GROQ query or something in

S.view.options

export const getDefaultDocumentNode = (props) => { if (props.schemaType === "page") { return S.document().views([ S.view.form().icon(FaEdit).title("Edit"), S.view .component(IframePreview) .options({ previewURL, selectedLanguage: "en" }) .title("Preview") .icon(FaEye), ]); } };

? The only value I can get from the `S.document()`seems to be the documentId, maybe somehow fetch the value dynamically using that ID?