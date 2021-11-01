Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Fetch a Value in the Structurebuilder from a Page

1 replies
Last updated: Nov 1, 2021

I need to fetch a value in my Structurebuilder from a page. In this case, it’s which language the page has instead of having “en” as fixed, it should get the “language” value from that page. How would I go about doing it in this case? Is it possible to ad a GROQ query or something in 

S.view.options
? The only value I can get from the `S.document()`seems to be the documentId, maybe somehow fetch the value dynamically using that ID?
export const getDefaultDocumentNode = (props) =&gt; {
  if (props.schemaType === "page") {
    return S.document().views([
      S.view.form().icon(FaEdit).title("Edit"),
      S.view
        .component(IframePreview)
        .options({ previewURL, selectedLanguage: "en" })
        .title("Preview")
        .icon(FaEye),
    ]);
  }
};

Oct 26, 2021, 11:17 AM

You can access information in the document inside of your 

S.view.component
by using 
document.displayed.&lt;field&gt;
. You could try passing that value to your 'selectedLanguage' option.

Nov 1, 2021, 8:25 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.