How to Fetch a Value in the Structurebuilder from a Page
1 replies
Last updated: Nov 1, 2021
M
I need to fetch a value in my Structurebuilder from a page. In this case, it’s which language the page has instead of having “en” as fixed, it should get the “language” value from that page. How would I go about doing it in this case? Is it possible to ad a GROQ query or something in
S.view.options
? The only value I can get from the `S.document()`seems to be the documentId, maybe somehow fetch the value dynamically using that ID?