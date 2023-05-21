How to fetch an array of images using groq in Sanity.io

Hello everyone,

I would like to fetch the array of the Images, but i don't know how to fetch it with the groq correctly. So, i assumed that i should write like this:

return client.fetch(

groq`*[_type == 'page' && slug.current == $slug][0]{

_id,

_createdAt,

"mainImage": mainImage.asset->url,

"image": images[].asset->url, //I am also querying images array here. //Array of Images

title,

"slug": slug.current,

content,

alt

}`,

{slug}

)



}





Hovewer, when i am debugging my function, my images in the console written as "null". Hence, what i should wtite to get my all Array of the Images?





P.S. {

//Here is the input that i created for Images array inside my Sanity studio

name: "image",

title: "Image",

type: "array",

of: [{ type: 'image' }],

options: { hotspot: true },



},

