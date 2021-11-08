Hey all! Curious if anyone was able to fetch ‘bio’ from the author section to post in blog. In my post.js I fetch title/publish date/ author image and name etc and can display via “`{postData.name}`” for example, but when I try to fetch bio with

"bio": author->bio

{postData.bio}

useEffect(() => {

sanityClient

.fetch(

title,

slug,

publishedAt,

mainImage{

asset->{

_id,

url

}

},

body,

"name": author->name,

"authorImage": author->image,

"bio": author->bio,

}

{ slug }

)

.then((data) => setPostData(data[0]))

.catch(console.error);

}, [slug]);

and thenI get “If you meant to render a collection of children, use an array instead.“:``*[slug.current == $slug]{`,`