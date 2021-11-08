Skip to content
How to fetch the bio from author section to post in a blog?

4 replies
Last updated: Nov 8, 2021

Hey all! Curious if anyone was able to fetch ‘bio’ from the author section to post in blog. In my post.js I fetch title/publish date/ author image and name etc and can display via “`{postData.name}`” for example, but when I try to fetch bio with 

"bio": author-&gt;bio
and then 
{postData.bio}
I get “If you meant to render a collection of children, use an array instead.“:
useEffect(() =&gt; {

sanityClient

.fetch(
``*[slug.current == $slug]{`

title,

slug,

publishedAt,

mainImage{

asset-&gt;{

_id,

url

}

},

body,

"name": author-&gt;name,

"authorImage": author-&gt;image,

"bio": author-&gt;bio,

}
,` 
{ slug }

)

.then((data) =&gt; setPostData(data[0]))

.catch(console.error);

}, [slug]);

Nov 3, 2021, 8:42 PM

Hi Jennifer. It sounds like 

bio
is a rich text field (you might also see it called block content or portable text), meaning that instead of rendering out a string, it’s trying to render an array. Sanity offers a tool to render portable text for you. If the 
bio
field is portable text (the schema will be an array with 
_type: 'block'
), then instead of using 
{postData.bio}
on your front end, you’ll want to render it with the package linked above:

import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react'

// ...

// In your function:
return (
  // ...
  &lt;BlockContent blocks={postData.bio} /&gt;
)
If this is unclear or you can’t get it working, please let me know.

Nov 3, 2021, 11:16 PM

Worked like a charm thank you

user A
!

Nov 8, 2021, 7:00 PM

user K
This article was very helpful for me understanding Portable Text -&gt; Block Content https://www.sanity.io/guides/introduction-to-portable-text

Nov 8, 2021, 7:01 PM

Great! Thanks for following up, Jennifer.
James, sorry I missed your question. Because BlockContent is a default export from 

block-content-to-react
, you can name it whatever you want when you import it (
import JamesContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react
) and that’s what the component will be named when you go to use it (
&lt;JamesContent blocks={body} /&gt;
).

Nov 8, 2021, 9:35 PM

