Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Fetch Image From Client - Blank Image in Response

23 replies
Last updated: May 16, 2022

Hey guys how to fetch image from client. I am fetching image but it returns blank image

May 16, 2022, 6:03 PM

{

name: 'image',

title: 'Image',

type: 'array',

of: [{ type: 'image' }],

options: {

hotspot: true,

}

},

May 16, 2022, 6:04 PM

This is the schema

May 16, 2022, 6:04 PM

 I am giving {fetchedData.image} as src of img

May 16, 2022, 6:06 PM

Images exist as references to an image asset in Sanity, so you need to expand the reference in order to get the url. There's a good introduction to presenting images here .

May 16, 2022, 6:08 PM

user M
I used the url builder. What now? how to get image src

May 16, 2022, 6:31 PM

What does your code look like?

May 16, 2022, 6:33 PM

import React, { useEffect, useState, useLayoutEffect } from 'react';

import { Link } from "react-router-dom";

import Header from "../components/Header";

import "./Home.css";

import {Carousel, Card, Image} from 'antd';

import {client} from "../lib/client";



const Home = () =&gt; {

const [products,setProducts]= useState([]);

const [bannerData,setBannerData]= useState([])


useEffect(() =&gt; {
`client.fetch(
*[_type == "featured"]{

name,

genre,

image

}
).then((data)=&gt;setProducts(data))` 
}, [])


useLayoutEffect(() =&gt; {
`client.fetch(
*[_type == "banner"]{

image

}
).then((data)=&gt;setBannerData(data))` 
}, [])


return(

&lt;&gt;

&lt;div className="container"&gt;

&lt;Header/&gt;

&lt;Carousel autoplay className="carousel"&gt;

{bannerData?.map((data) =&gt; {

return &lt;img src={urlFor(data.image).url()} className="carousel-img" alt="carousel"&gt;&lt;/img&gt;;

})}

&lt;/Carousel&gt;

&lt;div className="cards"&gt;

{products.map((product)=&gt;{

return(

&lt;Card className="card" key={product._id}&gt;

&lt;Link to="/categories" state={product.genre} className="link" style={{textDecoration:"none"}}&gt;

&lt;img src={urlFor(product.image).url()} alt={product.name} className="card-content"/&gt;

&lt;h4&gt;{product.name}&lt;/h4&gt;

&lt;/Link&gt;

&lt;/Card&gt;

)

})}

&lt;/div&gt;

&lt;/div&gt;

&lt;/&gt;

)



}

export default Home;

May 16, 2022, 6:34 PM

I have url builder function in client

May 16, 2022, 6:34 PM

but how to use it here

May 16, 2022, 6:35 PM

import sanityClient from '@sanity/client';

import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url'


export const client = sanityClient({

projectId:'uykjgyz0',

dataset:'production',

apiVersion:'2022-03-10',

useCdn:true,

token:process.env.SANITY_TOKEN

});


const builder= imageUrlBuilder(client)

export function urlFor(source) {

return builder.image(source)

}

May 16, 2022, 6:37 PM

Client.js

May 16, 2022, 6:37 PM

Please help anyone

May 16, 2022, 6:54 PM

You'll need to import your 

urlFor
function wherever you want to use it, then pass your image asset to the function. It looks like you're doing that with your product image but not your banner data.

May 16, 2022, 6:59 PM

user M
I am doing that in bannerData too and it says Uncaught (in promise) Error: Unable to resolve image URL from source ([{"_key":"c86fb91a8ad3","_type":"image","asset":{"_ref":"image-48f1b8fa7db78f55843dcd58547080123dc36adb-192x293-webp","_type":"reference"}}])

May 16, 2022, 7:00 PM

Can you try passing in the asset instead of the entire image?

May 16, 2022, 7:01 PM

What does it mean to pass the asset?image.asset?

May 16, 2022, 7:02 PM

Yes

May 16, 2022, 7:03 PM

Now it says Uncaught (in promise) Error: Unable to resolve image URL from source (undefined) at urlForImage (urlForImage.ts
:43:1) at ImageUrlBuilder.url (builder.ts
:229:1) at Home.js
:42:1 at Array.map (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
at Home (Home.js
:37:1) at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js
:14985:1) at updateFunctionComponent (react-dom.development.js
:17356:1) at beginWork (react-dom.development.js
:19063:1) at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (react-dom.development.js
:3945:1) at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (react-dom.development.js
:3994:1)

May 16, 2022, 7:03 PM

Strangely the docs says passing the image is enough

May 16, 2022, 7:05 PM

Now you can use this handy builder-syntax to create your URLs:

&lt;img src={urlFor(person.image).width(200).invert().flipHorizontal().url()} /&gt;

May 16, 2022, 7:06 PM

This is what documentation says

May 16, 2022, 7:06 PM

Now i tried this &lt;img src={urlFor(`<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/uykjgyz0/production/${data.image.asset._ref.slice(6)}>`).url()}

May 16, 2022, 7:26 PM

Still doesn't work

May 16, 2022, 7:27 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.