'tags': *[_type == "tag"] | order(title asc){ title, slug, _id, "references": *[count((_type == "post" && tags[]->slug.current)[@ == <The current tag's slug>]) > 0] }

I'm trying to get all of my tags from Sanity but also count how many posts use it so I can know if I need to display the tag on the front-end or not. Currently using:As you can see, I'm struggling with how to reference the current tag's slug in the query.The desired outcome is that I only fetch tags that have been used by other content, so I'm not fetching un-needed data or displaying a tag with no content on the front-end.