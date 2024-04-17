How to filter a reference field in Sanity schema for localization.
2 replies
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
S
To add language to the schema and do localization, I'm using documentInternationalization from '@sanity/document-internationalization'.Where I utilized another schema in my parent schema, I wanted to filter, but I couldn't find out how.
If the current page is in en-US, I would want to see the en-US version of the product in the dropdown menu. I have provided language to both schemas, but I'm unable to filter it. Could anyone possibly assist?
defineField({ name: 'product',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'dogTreat'}, {type: 'catTreat'}]}],
options: {
filter: ({ document }) => {
let currentLanguage = document.language;
return {`filter:
,`
_type == "catTreat" && slug.current == '${currentLanguage}'
params: {
type:'catTreat'},
}
}
},
group: 'products',
}),
If the current page is in en-US, I would want to see the en-US version of the product in the dropdown menu. I have provided language to both schemas, but I'm unable to filter it. Could anyone possibly assist?
Apr 17, 2024, 8:56 AM
L
It looks to be a problem with your filter.
A few things to note:
1.
Options are in the wrong place | Currently your options are being applied to the array. They should be nested inside your reference type, otherwise it has no function.2.
Multiple _type restrictions | In general, I would only recommend filtering the type in one location. In your array reference, you're allowing the user to select both dogTreat, and catTreat. In your filter, you're then restricting that specifically to catTreat. I would remove the _type from the filter and only do this in the reference type if possible.3.
Incorrectly passing params to the filter | You're correctly fetching the document's language with
Filtering the wrong value | I've also just set up reference filtering depending on the document language, and you do this by then filtering the language property of the document, not slug.current. Your field should look something like this:
A few things to note:
1.
Options are in the wrong place | Currently your options are being applied to the array. They should be nested inside your reference type, otherwise it has no function.2.
Multiple _type restrictions | In general, I would only recommend filtering the type in one location. In your array reference, you're allowing the user to select both dogTreat, and catTreat. In your filter, you're then restricting that specifically to catTreat. I would remove the _type from the filter and only do this in the reference type if possible.3.
Incorrectly passing params to the filter | You're correctly fetching the document's language with
let currentLanguage = document.language, but you're then incorrectly passing that to the filter. You shouldn't use string interpolation to pass variables, but rather the params object (like you've used for the 'type' property. The way you reference that variables then also changes to something like this:
.4.
return {filter: 'slug.current == $language', params: {language: currentLanguage}}
Filtering the wrong value | I've also just set up reference filtering depending on the document language, and you do this by then filtering the language property of the document, not slug.current. Your field should look something like this:
defineField({ title: 'Products', name: 'product', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember({ type: 'reference', to: { type: 'catTreat' }, options: { filter: ({ document }) => { const { language } = document if (language) { return { filter: 'language == $language', params: { language: language, }, } } return {} }, }, }), ], group: 'products', })
Apr 17, 2024, 9:26 AM
S
user FBrother thank you very much. it worked fine I'm just a bit new to sanity but thank you I'll learn from this.
Apr 17, 2024, 12:14 PM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.