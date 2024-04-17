How to filter a reference field in Sanity schema for localization.

let currentLanguage = document.language

return {filter: 'slug.current == $language', params: {language: currentLanguage}}

defineField({ title: 'Products', name: 'product', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember({ type: 'reference', to: { type: 'catTreat' }, options: { filter: ({ document }) => { const { language } = document if (language) { return { filter: 'language == $language', params: { language: language, }, } } return {} }, }, }), ], group: 'products', })

It looks to be a problem with your filter.A few things to note:1.| Currently your options are being applied to the array. They should be nested inside your reference type, otherwise it has no function. 2.| In general, I would only recommend filtering the type in one location. In your array reference, you're allowing the user to select both dogTreat, and catTreat. In your filter, you're then restricting that specifically to catTreat. I would remove the _type from the filter and only do this in the reference type if possible. 3.| You're correctly fetching the document's language with, but you're then incorrectly passing that to the filter. You shouldn't use string interpolation to pass variables, but rather the params object (like you've used for the 'type' property. The way you reference that variables then also changes to something like this:. 4.| I've also just set up reference filtering depending on the document language, and you do this by then filtering the language property of the document, not slug.current. Your field should look something like this: