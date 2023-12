Studio: Localized array references?Hey all,

πŸ–οΈ I am facing an issue with an array of linked documents (A featured Events List). The field lets me choose both languages, even though I am editing the current page in one specific language. How can I achieve – when users adding new items to the list –, to get rid of all the items in the list which are not in the current language context?

Thanks a lot in advance!