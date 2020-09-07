If you have a document called, for example:
toFilter
that references a set of
tags
that you want to filter by, you could do the following:
*[_type=="toFilter"] {..., tags-> } [tags.name ==$nameOfTagToFilterBy]
This uses the ability of GROQ to chain arbitrarily many
[ ]
( filter-by truth-value of contents ) and
{}
( get these properties from the result-set ), by first getting every document of type
toFilter
(
*[ _type == "toFilter]
), then expanding the references while keeping every field (
{ ..., tags->}
) and then filtering the resulting array of documents by properties on the now expanded tag-field (
[tags.name == $nameOfTagToFilterBy]
).
Note the difference between
*[]
and
[]
here. The
*[]
means “give me EVERY document, and then filter by them by the contents of my
[]
“, while
[]
alone means “for the documents I already have from prior filters, filter them further by these contents”.
Does that help? 🙂