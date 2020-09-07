Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Filter Query Results by a Property that is a Reference

3 replies
Last updated: Sep 7, 2020
Hi, I was wondering how I could filter query results by a property that is a reference? i.e. i have X amount of “downloads” and want to filter them by a given “tag”. “tags” is an array of references.
Sep 7, 2020, 7:56 AM
This could be it:
*[_type=="tag" &amp;&amp; title == $tag]{
  title,
  "downloads": *[_type=='download' &amp;&amp; references(^._id)] {
  	title
  }
}

Sep 7, 2020, 8:17 AM
If you have a document called, for example: 
toFilter
that references a set of 
tags
that you want to filter by, you could do the following:

*[_type=="toFilter"] {..., tags-&gt; } [tags.name ==$nameOfTagToFilterBy]
This uses the ability of GROQ to chain arbitrarily many 
[ ]
( filter-by truth-value of contents ) and 
{}
( get these properties from the result-set ), by first getting every document of type 
toFilter
( 
*[ _type == "toFilter]
), then expanding the references while keeping every field ( 
{ ..., tags-&gt;}
) and then filtering the resulting array of documents by properties on the now expanded tag-field ( 
[tags.name == $nameOfTagToFilterBy]
).
Note the difference between 
*[]
and 
[]
here. The 
*[]
means “give me EVERY document, and then filter by them by the contents of my 
[]
“, while 
[]
alone means “for the documents I already have from prior filters, filter them further by these contents”.
Does that help?
🙂
Sep 7, 2020, 9:30 AM
really helpful, thanks
user C
Sep 7, 2020, 10:20 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.