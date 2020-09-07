toFilter

tags

*[_type=="toFilter"] {..., tags-> } [tags.name ==$nameOfTagToFilterBy]

If you have a document called, for example:that references a set ofthat you want to filter by, you could do the following:This uses the ability of GROQ to chain arbitrarily many( filter-by truth-value of contents ) and( get these properties from the result-set ), by first getting every document of type), then expanding the references while keeping every field () and then filtering the resulting array of documents by properties on the now expanded tag-field ().Note the difference betweenandhere. Themeans “give me EVERY document, and then filter by them by the contents of my“, whilealone means “for the documents I already have from prior filters, filter them further by these contents”.Does that help?