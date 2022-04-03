{ "_key": "afd98068bfc1", "_type": "bilde", "altText": "", "caption": "", "image": { "_type": "image", "asset": { "_ref": "image-b3d77a3ad3970d959d3bf83d6d2c02ad320cbb71-1000x681-jpg", "_type": "reference" } }, "marks": [ { "_key": "3c540f80b489", "_type": "link", "href": "<https://some-url>" } ] },

brodtekst[_type == 'hjelpeartikkel.expandCollapse'].innhold[_type == 'bilde']

bilde

marks

*[_type == 'hjelpeartikkel' && brodtekst[_type == 'hjelpeartikkel.expandCollapse'].innhold[_type == 'bilde'].marks[] != null]{ _id, brodtekst[_type == 'hjelpeartikkel.expandCollapse'] { innhold[_type == 'bilde'] { ... } } }

marks

count(brodtekst[_type == 'hjelpeartikkel.expandCollapse'].innhold[_type == 'bilde'].marks[]) > 0

We have managed to import some bad data in some documents, in a nested custom component, and I am trying to write a groq query to find what documents contain bad data. The problem is that some articles have ended up with a mark on a custom block, which ends up giving an error when we try to render it, because the marks aren’t a part of the schema. an example of such a bad block:this lives in a nested type, so the structure is something like thisand I am trying to find all documents containingwith the badarray, but I can’t seem to find the right filtering to use I have tried something like this:but that ends up returning documents where there are no, I’ve also tried toand similar things, but they all end up either matching 0 documents, or too many documents. any pointers on how I can achieve this filter, or is it easier to just fetch all and manually go through them in javascript?