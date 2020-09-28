Skip to content
How to Fix a Blocked Plug-In Problem in Safari

Last updated: Sep 28, 2020

Hey, I am hosting a pdf on sanity and put it in a link on a webpage, recently I discovered that in safari it shows 

Blocked plug-in
when clicking the link. This behavior is new to me and I do not have it with other pdf links. Does anyone have an idea why this is and what how to solve it? It is not just on my safari browser but as well on the one of my aunt (she’s the owner of the webpage I build and it already runs for almost 2 years now)
here is the part of my code:


{/*This was a test link where which works fine for me*/}
&lt;a href="<https://blog.bernina.com/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2016/07/Schnittmuster-A-kleid.pdf>" target="_blank" rel="noopener"&gt;Schnittmuster A-Kleid&lt;/a&gt;
{/*This gives me the blocked plugin problem: */}
&lt;a href="<https://cdn.sanity.io/files/m29pqcus/staging/d103fbd4191583b07c87301e18e1afd954e62348.pdf>" target="_blank" rel="noopener"&gt;Aktuelle Verhaltensregeln / Hygienemaßnahmen.&lt;/a&gt;

Sep 27, 2020, 9:03 PM

Hi Sari, thanks for reporting this. It seems to be an issue with the Adobe plug-in and how plug-ins work in Safari in general, i.e. it’s not specific to your implementation, although that still doesn’t explain why it works with the other PDF in your code. Both links open the PDFs inside the browser, correct? And you’re not opening one of them in a separate tab but clicking both from within their own tab?

The latest versions of Safari use a new plug-in manager for enabling and disabling plug-ins on a global or per site basis. The Acrobat and Reader PDF viewer plug-ins are not trusted by default until you actively trust the plug-in globally, or for each website.

Sep 28, 2020, 8:53 AM

Hey

user M
no, I am just clicking on the links and both should open on the same side. one works and one doesn’t. I also thought it might be a plugin problem but I have no plugins installed (at least I couldn’t find them) and also I expected the same behaviour for both of the links. So you have any other ideas? Except to try and host the pdf somewhere else (I don’t really want to do that because then I need to figure out how to upload it there from the sanity studio.)

Sep 28, 2020, 10:42 AM

It seems be a common issue with some reports of it being resolved when people update Safari or Adobe Acrobat Reader, but other reports that it simply keeps showing the blocked plug-in warning.
I do see this in the console, which I’ll forward to the team just in case:

Refused to load <https://cdn.sanity.io/files/m29pqcus/staging/d103fbd4191583b07c87301e18e1afd954e62348.pdf> because it appears in neither the object-src directive nor the default-src directive of the Content Security Policy.

Sep 28, 2020, 2:47 PM

Shift-clicking the link to the PDF to open in new tab, or simply CMD+S to save it, should still work. It’s the preview that’s the issue in this case.

Sep 28, 2020, 2:49 PM

Also, you could try adding 

?dl
at the end of the URL to force a download instead of an in-line preview if that’s a workaround? 🙂

Sep 28, 2020, 3:04 PM

Actually, there was a recent change in our content security policy that might have been a little too strict here. This was fixed just now, but just to make sure the CDN is not serving the old CSP headers, one of our devs recommends adding 

?cache=break
temporarily:
<https://cdn.sanity.io/files/m29pqcus/staging/d103fbd4191583b07c87301e18e1afd954e62348.pdf?cache=break>

Sep 28, 2020, 3:26 PM

you guys are amazing! 🎉👏 I will go and implement later this evening and let you know.
Thanks for the super fast support
💚

Sep 28, 2020, 3:28 PM

[Edited post above for extra context]

Sep 28, 2020, 3:29 PM

