How to flatten an array of arrays of objects using Groq in Sanity.io.

Interesting. After reading the thread top to bottom I was going to next try the last bit except ending in []->.asset and see if that worked to open it up then crawl it at the same time. I like GROQ but I'm still learning myself. I would love in some of the documentation if it would stay in the context of one kind of attempted use case so the pivots between different syntax had added clarity for situations like this, because I'm realizing how soon in the process my next step would be to just bang on it with trial and error.

I am going to try to reproduce this schema in a test project so I can do that. Hopefully later tonight unless you're able to find a solution by then.

