I think that’ll depend on the tech you’re using and who you ask. I tend to see Next.js users using GROQ and Gatsby users using GraphQL. That said, someone built a plugin to use GROQ with Gatsby and some Next users will use GraphQL because that’s what they know. There are some things that can be done in GraphQL but not GROQ (e.g., recursive dereferencing), but for the most part I find GROQ pairs extremely well with Sanity.