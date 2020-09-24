Pricing update: Free users
How to generate a document with code with an custom inputComponent?

Last updated: Sep 24, 2020

Hello! i am trying to generate a document with code with an custom inputComponent, is it possible? can anyone guide me a little?

Sep 24, 2020, 9:44 AM

You can use the sanity client to create one

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'

client.create({_type: 'whatever', yourfields... })

Sep 24, 2020, 10:29 AM

wow 😄 thanks a lot, will give it a try right now!

Sep 24, 2020, 10:30 AM

let me know if it works or not, I typed it from memory so could be a different method name or something 😅

Sep 24, 2020, 10:33 AM

Of course! now i know where i can take a look at) will come back here and let you know

Sep 24, 2020, 10:33 AM

user G
Got it working! your code by memory was perfect 😄 so happy with this

Sep 24, 2020, 12:26 PM

