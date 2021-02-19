How to generate slugs when using the Sanity HTTP API

🙂

const myThingyObjectDataGatheredFromTheForm = { title: "Hello World! How are you?", price: 222 } const mutations = [ { createOrReplace: { _type: 'mythingy', ...myThingyObjectDataGatheredFromTheForm, }, }, ]

"slug": { "_type": "slug", "current": "hello-world-how-are-you" }

HelloI am playing for the first time with the http-api. So far I only had to to queries and I have used groq queries including sanity in my nuxt project but now I am working on a form that would be used by authorized admins to submit new documents to my dataset (hope it makes sense so far hehe).It looks like the way to go for this is using mutations within the http-api and I was acutally able to set up a simple test that would "write" a document, passing only a couple of strings and numbers (say title or price etc...).I am sure I will struggle when I have to deal with more complex things with references hehe but I already have a question about something apparently simpler:From sanity studio there is an easy way to generate slugs by just clicking on the "generate" button.I was wondering if I work with a mutation like the following:Is there a way to tell sanity to auto generate slug when I post this?Given that the slug is an object likeDo I need to create such object before I post the values or it can be somehow generated automatically?Hope this makes sense.Thank you in advance for any help :)