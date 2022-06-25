Ah, I see. Yeah I definitely just was thinking along the lines of a tiny snippet, so no worries.

I tried doing *[_type="form" && _type="reference"] thinking I was clever but it's not recognized.



I think part of the issue is GROQ has a lot in common with object notation and JavaScript at large, where generally speaking there needs to be a path carved.



Leaving it to "go find this one piece in a maze at every possible depth" seems a little counter to why it exists.



That said, I'm clearly not an expert. I would say if you know of a finite depth that exists, there are conditional select subqueries that can navigate the changes between pages. I know what you're saying about it looking crazy but I've seen far crazier and it's likely to still be pretty performant still, and if it's the difference between your stuff working or not it may come down to it.



Hopefully someone more knowledgeable can help you. You mentioned it being hugely common; on other page builder setups what have you seen that came close when it came time for them to navigate similar situations?

