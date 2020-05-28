Skip to content
How to get Initial Values from a Media Object

Last updated: May 28, 2020

Is it possible to get initial values from an object like this:

{
  title: "Media",
  name: "media",
  type: "array",
  of: [
    {
      title: "Image",
      type: "image",
    },
    {
      title: "Video",
      type: "object",
      fields: [
        {
          title: "Video Url",
          name: "url",
          type: "url",
        },
        {
          title: "Autoplay",
          name: "autoplay",
          type: "boolean",
        },
        {
          title: "Controls",
          name: "controls",
         type: "boolean",   
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
},

May 28, 2020, 3:28 PM

I need to put default values on my video options (autoplay, controls, audio....)

May 28, 2020, 3:29 PM

(The whole thing is a document)

May 28, 2020, 3:35 PM

For controls, for example, this should work:

...
initialValue: {
  media: [{
    _type: 'video',
    controls: true
  }]
},
...

May 28, 2020, 3:56 PM

Thanks

user M

May 28, 2020, 3:59 PM

user M
It works with 
_type: "object"

May 28, 2020, 4:06 PM

But can I reference it from an object somewhere else with type: “video”. My document is a total mess now 😅

May 28, 2020, 4:08 PM

Depends on the schema - you might have to nest a lever deeper with 

_type: 'video'
inside a 
_type: 'object'
in that case I suspect. Or slightly differently. Would be good to see the schema 🙂

May 28, 2020, 4:09 PM

Sure, here is the schema

May 28, 2020, 4:13 PM

Basically I had everything in an object “Gallery”, which is cleaner, but then I needed initial values

May 28, 2020, 4:14 PM

Seems to work perfectly with 

_type: video
and then my video object:

export default {
  title: "Video",
  name: "video",
  type: "object",
  fields: [
    {
      title: "Video Url",
      name: "url",
      type: "url",
    },
    {
      title: "Autoplay",
      name: "autoplay",
      type: "boolean",
    },
    {
      title: "Controls",
      name: "controls",
      type: "boolean",
    },
    {
      title: "Loop",
      name: "loop",
      type: "boolean",
    },
    {
      title: "Audio",
      name: "audio",
      type: "boolean",
    },
  ],
}

May 28, 2020, 4:22 PM

in case someone is interested, I passed the initial value to “gallery” like this

  initialValue: {
    gallery: {
      _type: "object",
      media: [
        {
          _type: "video",
          autoplay: true,
          controls: true,
          loop: true,
          audio: true,
        },
      ],
    },
  },

May 28, 2020, 4:56 PM

