How to Get Started With a Gatsby Starter Without the Template

6 replies
Last updated: Aug 13, 2020

does anyone knows how do i get started with gatsby starter without the template .

Aug 13, 2020, 4:51 AM

Hola, no se puede, te aconsejo hacer tu propio repositorio starter y cada vez que necesites un nuevo proyecto haz un clon del mismo.

Aug 13, 2020, 5:04 AM

Hello, you can't, I advise you to make your own starter repository and every time you need a new project, make a clone of it.

Aug 13, 2020, 5:04 AM

thank you

Aug 13, 2020, 5:17 AM

i want to get started using CLI ,do need to run the command

npm install -g @sanity/cli
on existing gatsby project

Aug 13, 2020, 5:19 AM

If you’d like to start from scratch with the CLI, either with a template or completely clean, you can also run 

sanity init
in a new project folder after installing the 
@sanity/cli
using the command you shared above 🙂
Please note that these templates are not set up to work with Gatsby out-of-the-box, so it might be easier to start editing the Gatsby starter template instead.

Aug 13, 2020, 7:28 AM

Thanks peter ! It was hard to understand the codebase in beginning, After reading the docs i’m doing good now and will continue with the existing starter template

Aug 13, 2020, 1:41 PM

