How to get the titles of tags attached to stories in Sanity.io

export default { name: 'story', title: 'Story', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'author', title: 'Author', type: 'string', }, { name: 'tags', title: 'Tags', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'reference', to: { type: 'storyTag' } }], }, ... }

export default { name: 'storyTag', title: 'Story Tag', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, ], }

`*[ _type == "story" ]{ _type, "title": author, tags }`

[{ _key: "b251db713b80" _ref: "17d1190e-c8d2-40a4-8e12-97875ed95bf1" _type: "reference" }]

I'm struggling with what I feel certain is a very basic query. So maybe someone will be able to give me a quick easy answer!I have documents of. Each Story has a field ofwhich is an array of references to documentStory schema:Story Tag schema:I want to query my dataset and get all the stories, with the titles of the tags attached to it.Using:gets me the stories with an array of tags attached, but that array looks like this:How can I get the title of the tags? I've tried a variety of different queries but none have worked - I'm sure I'm missing something simple, but any help would be much appreciated.