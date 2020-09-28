Pricing update: Free users
How to grab image metadata from images inserted into Content blocks?

Last updated: Sep 28, 2020

I’d really like to be able to grab image metadata from images inserted into Content blocks, but all I seem to be able to get back is a reference. How can I expand references contained inside portable text blocks?

Sep 28, 2020, 7:09 AM

Hi Andrew, have you tried something like this? If 

content
is your block content field:
*[_type == "post"]{
  ...,
  "content": content[] {
    ...select(
      _type == "image" =&gt; {
        ...,
        "asset": asset-&gt;
      } 
    )
  }
}

Sep 28, 2020, 8:24 AM

Sep 28, 2020, 8:24 AM

You have awesome timing, I was just cobbling together something like this from what I could deconstruct from https://www.sanity.io/docs/presenting-block-text — but you helped me get the last piece in place

Sep 28, 2020, 8:31 AM

oddly enough, going off the examples, I ended up forming a query much like what you’ve got up there, except without the 

…select
, but the the same contents inside the parentheses. It doesn’t seem to make a difference whether I use the 
select
operator, I’m curious what that does here?

Sep 28, 2020, 8:32 AM

(also thank you! 🙏 )

Sep 28, 2020, 8:38 AM

Glad it’s working! If you’re not using 

select
, you might be using the short-hand notation instead. Check out the part where it says:
// Projections also have syntactic sugar for inline conditionals
https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet#conditionals-64a36d80be73

Sep 28, 2020, 8:56 AM

Brilliant. Makes perfect sense.

Sep 28, 2020, 9:01 AM

