How to group a document by a specific field in Sanity.io

[ "_type": "physician", "category": { "_type": "reference", "_ref": "abc123" }, "name": "J. Michael Barraza, Jr., MD", }, { "_type": "category", "_id": "abc123", "name": "radiologist" } ]

*[_type == 'category'] { "category": name, "results": *[ _type == "physician" && name match "Mic*" && references(^._id) ] }

[{ "category": "radiologist", "results": [ { name: "J. Michael Barraza, Jr., MD", } ] }, { /* other categories */ }]

Ah, so this is for a search query, i.e searching for a person named Scott? If you have each category as a reference instead of a string, it’d be easier. Say your data looks like this insteadThen you can query based on categoryThe result will look like thisAFAIK you can’t project an object with dynamic keys, so this is the closest to your ideal results — I might be wrong though.Without a category, you can still query, but it requires listing all categories in advance, like the query I shared above.This is a working example in groq.dev: