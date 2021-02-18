I think you could do this with a catch all route at the root. https://nextjs.org/docs/routing/dynamic-routes#catch-all-routes

In there you would check whether it's a project or a blog you want to render. You also need to set up getStaticPaths if you use getStaticProps

https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/data-fetching#getstaticpaths-static-generation

[...slug].js







import { useRouter } from 'next/router' const Page = () => { const router = useRouter() const slug = router.query.slug || [] return ( <p>{slug.join('/')}</p> ) } export default Page

this renders /blog/foo and /project/foo, so you would decide here which one it is.