How to hide the "Create new" button in a filtered list in Sanity.io

S.listItem() .title("Events") .schemaType("event") .child( S.list() .title("Event Lists") .items([ S.listItem() .title("Upcoming events") .child( S.documentTypeList("event") .title("Upcoming events") .filter("date >= now()") ), S.listItem() .title("Past events") .child( S.documentList() .title("Past events") .filter("_type == 'event' && date < now()") ), S.listItem() .title("All events") .child(S.documentTypeList("event").title("Events")), ]) ), S.divider(),

Hey all, I have a desk structure where documents are filtered and grouped by date into three distinct lists: upcoming, past and unfiltered.Is there a way to get rid of theCreate new … button in the top-right corner of a filtered list (see screenshot)? In my case, filtered events, it doesn’t make much sense to create a past event.I know about document actions, initial value templates and menu items. They all seem to either extend or bypass this specific create action. Happy for any pointers on how to hide this button!Here’s the relevant part of the desk structure: