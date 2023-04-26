How to hide the timestamp next to the date on a Sanity blog post

You can do that on frontend. There are many libraries like " moment" to format datetime.. but if u wanna do that here in sanity schema, you can format date and time here { title: 'Launch Scheduled At',

name: 'launchAt',

type: 'datetime',

options: {

dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD',

timeFormat: 'HH:mm',

timeStep: 15,

calendarTodayLabel: 'Today'

}

}, You can see thier docs for more, but you can do that on frontend just as easily

