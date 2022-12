Hello everyone, I have a question regarding validation at document level.While reading the doc (

https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation ), I realized there’s no info about custom validation messages when you want to address a specific field in the document, when validation triggers an error. I tried to implement the Validating children code as return value, but first I don’t have to validate an array, and second it’s not working (

https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation#9e69d5db6f72 ). At the moment, my return condition look like this and I can see the validation error on a document level (top bar) and not on the desired field.





... return myCondition ? ({ message, paths: [{ name: 'name-of-the-field' }] }) : true;

Does someone have experience with this scenario?