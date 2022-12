#!/bin/bash -eo pipefail sanity graphql deploy --dataset=staging --tag default --playground Error: You must login first - run "sanity login" at node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:707:672 at deployApiActions (node_modules/@sanity/core/lib/actions/graphql/deployApiAction.js:68:18) Error: Exited with code exit status 1 Step failed Error: runner failed (exited with 101) Task failed

Hello, when I try to integrate it with CircleCI, it gets a login error. is anyone knows how can I pass it through Sanity Token? thanks