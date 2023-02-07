Service A, Service B, Service C

Service B, Service C, Service A

*[_id == "home-page"][0] { "_page_id": _id, _updatedAt, title, hero_image, "services_order": services, "services": *[_id in ^.services[]._ref] { _id, title, summary, poster, }, }

Hi everyone, I’m running into an issue when joining data from documents in an array of document references . I’ve got an home page that has a couple of services and I need to get the title, description and an image from them. When I join the data the order of them changes. I’ve tried to order by priority, updatedAt etc. but I can’t get it to match. Currently I’m storing the order in order array and the match it on the client side but it’s very annoying and can’t be the way to go.Order in reference array:Order when joining the data:Current query:Does anyone know how to get the order to stay the same? I’m in V2 if that helps.