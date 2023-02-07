Skip to content
How to maintain order when joining data from documents in an array of document references in Sanity.io

Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
Hi everyone, I’m running into an issue when joining data from documents in an array of document references . I’ve got an home page that has a couple of services and I need to get the title, description and an image from them.When I join the data the order of them changes. I’ve tried to order by priority, updatedAt etc. but I can’t get it to match. Currently I’m storing the order in order array and the match it on the client side but it’s very annoying and can’t be the way to go.

Order in reference array:

Service A, Service B, Service C

Order when joining the data:

Service B, Service C, Service A

Current query:

*[_id == "home-page"][0] {
  "_page_id": _id,
  _updatedAt,
  title,
  hero_image,
  "services_order": services,
  "services": *[_id in ^.services[]._ref] {
    _id,
    title,
    summary,
    poster,
  },
}
Does anyone know how to get the order to stay the same? I’m in V2 if that helps.
Jan 4, 2023, 4:46 AM
One approach to simplify the task would be to utilize a field type array. You can flexibly reference and drag-and-drop these document types, to rearrange their order.
This
Guide is a great example of how it's done. In the example it shows how you can set this up with objects. The same can be done with referenced documents
Jan 4, 2023, 1:59 PM
You would then just call your documents like this
services-&gt; {
  _id,
  title,
  summary,
  poster,
}
Jan 4, 2023, 2:03 PM
By doing that do I have to create the services on the home page? Don’t want that as I want to have one source of truth. So I’d like to get the data from the service docs I’ve already created.
This is the code I’ve got at the moment:

{
  name: "services",
  type: "array",
  title: "Services",
  fieldset: "services",
  of: [
    {
      type: "reference",
      to: [{ type: "service" }],
    },
  ],
}
Jan 4, 2023, 11:06 PM
I did find this document, sort-order . It could be a possible solution
Otherwise I also recommend using an
order function on your GROQ query. Hopefully these two options will work out well for you
Jan 5, 2023, 1:38 PM
So my issue is not with Sanity but with the GROQ queries. The examples found on the page you sent don’t work for me. I might have missed some queries or the way I join is not the optimal way, not sure. The only thing I know is that it’s weird how I can’t join the in the order I’ve sorted them by in Sanity
Jan 5, 2023, 10:08 PM
Sorry if I'm not understanding right. I did mention another link where it uses the order function , for the query, you could use it like this
"services": *[_id in ^.services[]._ref] | order("services_order"){
  _id,
  title,
  summary,
  poster,
},
I just tried it on vision and I see what you mean when it goes out of order when you query. I was able to get it back to the order I want by using 
order()
Jan 6, 2023, 11:00 PM
Yeah I've tried to order function but it still doesn't work for me. I've attached some screen shots that might explain it a bit more. I tried you 
order("services_order")
but it doesn't work either. I assume it's because I just create it in the same query. I did also try to order by 
^.services
but that didn't work either.
The original query and in the result you can see how the ids aren't in the same order. 
services_order
has the correct order from Sanity.
Not sure if it's just a matter of finding the correct `order()`query.
Jan 7, 2023, 4:21 AM
Hey everyone, since I haven't found a working solution for this issue, I thought I'd post it again. Please refer to the screen shots in the last post. I'm trying to get my join ("services") to keep the order that you see in "services_order". Any suggestions on how I can approach this?
Jan 8, 2023, 4:14 AM
user J
Are you able to help me with this one?
Jan 9, 2023, 10:11 PM
Jan 23, 2023, 11:49 AM
Hello
user B
you should look into ordering with groq
Jan 23, 2023, 11:49 AM
and you can also reference the services directly:

"services_order": services-&gt;{_id, title, poster}

Jan 23, 2023, 11:50 AM
After a lot of looking around the solution was 
"services": services[]-&gt;{_id, title, poster}
the proper order is kept
Feb 5, 2023, 11:02 PM
without the square brackets it won’t work. Swear I tried it earlier and it didn’t work, but might have had a space in there somewhere
Feb 5, 2023, 11:04 PM
Oh yes sorry of course you need the brackets! I typed that up on my phone and forgot, sorry 🙂
Feb 7, 2023, 10:07 AM

