How to Make a Field Read-Only Once a Value Has Been Set

Last updated: Mar 4, 2021

Morning everyone! I was wondering... Is there a way to make a field read-only once a value has been set? For example, I have a slug field that is being used to identify certain types of content that I need to allow content editors to set initially when creating a record, but that I don't want to be changed once a record has been created. Is that possible in Studio?

Mar 4, 2021, 9:54 AM

Not yet unfortunately, but the use case makes sense. We've noted it as a feature request, thanks 🙂

Mar 4, 2021, 12:23 PM

Thanks

Mar 4, 2021, 12:32 PM

