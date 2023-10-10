Skip to content
How to make fields required based on a boolean value in a Slack thread.

8 replies
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Can I make fields required only if a boolean is set to true? Trying to set all fields to required if the banner is enabled.

defineField({
      title: "Enable cookie banner",
      name: "cookie_banner_enabled",
      type: "boolean",
      group: "cookies"
    }),
    defineField({
      title: "Cookie banner title",
      description: "The title of the cookie banner",
      name: "cookie_banner_title",
      type: "string",
      group: "cookies",
      hidden: ({ document }) =&gt; !document?.cookie_banner_enabled
    }),
    defineField({
      title: "Cookie banner button text",
      description: "The text of the cookie banner button if empty defaults to 'Accepteren'",
      name: "cookie_banner_button_text",
      type: "string",
      group: "cookies",
      hidden: ({ document }) =&gt; !document?.cookie_banner_enabled
    }),
    defineField({
      title: "Privacy Policy link text",
      description: "The privacy policy link text if empty defaults to 'Privacy Policy'",
      name: "privacy_link_text",
      type: "string",
      group: "cookies",
      hidden: ({ document }) =&gt; !document?.cookie_banner_enabled
    }),
    defineField({
      title: "Privacy Policy URL",
      description: "The URL to your privacy policy page.",
      name: "privacy_url",
      type: "reference",
      group: "cookies",
      to: [{ type: "page" }],
      hidden: ({ document }) =&gt; !document?.cookie_banner_enabled
    }),
Oct 10, 2023, 9:54 AM
            validation: (Rule) => Rule.custom((value, context) => {
                if (context.parent.externalLink) {
                    return true
                }

                if (!value) return "This field is required"

                return true
            }),
Oct 10, 2023, 11:26 AM
If sibling externalLink is false, this field is required
Oct 10, 2023, 11:27 AM
On what field should this validation go? Thank you for the help
Oct 10, 2023, 11:28 AM
Write it in the same way as the "hidden" property
Oct 10, 2023, 11:29 AM
defineField({
      title: "Cookie banner title",
      description: "The title of the cookie banner",
      name: "cookie_banner_title",
      type: "string",
      group: "cookies",
      hidden: ({ document }) =&gt; !document?.cookie_banner_enabled,
      validation: (Rule) =&gt;
        Rule.custom((value, context) =&gt; {
          if (value &amp;&amp; context?.document?.cookie_banner_enabled) {
            return true
          }

          if (!value) return "This field is required"

          return true
        })
    }),
Like so?
Oct 10, 2023, 11:31 AM
I think you can remove the first 
value &amp;&amp;
?
Oct 10, 2023, 11:38 AM
But yes that looks good
Oct 10, 2023, 11:38 AM
defineField({
      title: "Cookie banner title",
      description: "The title of the cookie banner",
      name: "cookie_banner_title",
      type: "string",
      group: "cookies",
      hidden: ({ document }) =&gt; !document?.cookie_banner_enabled,
      validation: (Rule) =&gt;
        Rule.custom((value, context) =&gt; {
          if (context?.document?.cookie_banner_enabled &amp;&amp; !value) {
            return "Cookie banner title is required"
          }

          return true
        })
    }),
This seems to work when boolean is checked. Thanks!
Oct 10, 2023, 11:53 AM

