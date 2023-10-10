How to make fields required based on a boolean value in a Slack thread.

defineField({ title: "Enable cookie banner", name: "cookie_banner_enabled", type: "boolean", group: "cookies" }), defineField({ title: "Cookie banner title", description: "The title of the cookie banner", name: "cookie_banner_title", type: "string", group: "cookies", hidden: ({ document }) => !document?.cookie_banner_enabled }), defineField({ title: "Cookie banner button text", description: "The text of the cookie banner button if empty defaults to 'Accepteren'", name: "cookie_banner_button_text", type: "string", group: "cookies", hidden: ({ document }) => !document?.cookie_banner_enabled }), defineField({ title: "Privacy Policy link text", description: "The privacy policy link text if empty defaults to 'Privacy Policy'", name: "privacy_link_text", type: "string", group: "cookies", hidden: ({ document }) => !document?.cookie_banner_enabled }), defineField({ title: "Privacy Policy URL", description: "The URL to your privacy policy page.", name: "privacy_url", type: "reference", group: "cookies", to: [{ type: "page" }], hidden: ({ document }) => !document?.cookie_banner_enabled }),