How to Match Only a Subset of String in a Word
Hello guys, need some help with GROQ. How do you go about matching only a subset of string in a given word?
Say I have data like:
[ { id: 1, item: "SPTL65-UWW-13" }, { id: 2, item: "HDTL65-WW" }, { id: 3, item: "HDTL65-UWW" } ]
WWand NOT
UWW.
I have come up with this query:
*[item match "-WW*"]but this returns no match
*[item match "WW*"]returns the 3 items though
Hey there! 🙂 Maybe this works for you?
*[item match "*-WW-*"]
Alternatively, if WW and UWW are the only options, you could also try this:
*[!(item match "*-UWW-*")]
Thanks. I’ll try your suggestions.
Thanks
Guys, appreciate the help. Thank you so much
You're welcome 😀 Great to hear that it works!
Hello guys
Even if equality
==doesn’t work 😔
See here: https://groq.dev/EjXZ2jAV294vJCGBwOEoPC
Upon further playing with this, I guess it works as expected. However, I guess what I’m really trying to achieve is to remove the other items in
productConfiguratorthat aren’t matching the query above
I think I understand what you need 🙂 One way to do it could be to add the same filter when selecting which attributes you need returned. I played a bit around with the arcade you sent and I think this should do the trick.
However there might be some hidden fancy GROQ feature I don't know of which does this better.
It does remove all the non-matching items from the array though. Hope it helps!
Oh, I could cry right now
That’s it. Thank you so much. You save me today! God bless. huhu
You're very welcome 😁 Glad to hear it helps!
