Hello guys, need some help with GROQ. How do you go about matching only a subset of string in a given word?

Say I have data like:







[ { id: 1, item: "SPTL65-UWW-13" }, { id: 2, item: "HDTL65-WW" }, { id: 3, item: "HDTL65-UWW" } ]

WW

UWW

*[item match "-WW*"]

*[item match "WW*"]

My goal is to return only the second item which has specificand NOTI have come up with this query:but this returns no matchreturns the 3 items though