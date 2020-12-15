Skip to content
How to Match Only a Subset of String in a Word

15 replies
Last updated: Dec 15, 2020

Hello guys, need some help with GROQ. How do you go about matching only a subset of string in a given word?
Say I have data like:


[
  { id: 1, item: "SPTL65-UWW-13" },
  { id: 2, item: "HDTL65-WW" },
  { id: 3, item: "HDTL65-UWW" }
]
My goal is to return only the second item which has specific 
WW
and NOT 
UWW
.
I have come up with this query:


*[item match "-WW*"]
but this returns no match
*[item match "WW*"]
returns the 3 items though

Dec 9, 2020, 10:48 AM

Hey there! 🙂 Maybe this works for you?

*[item match "*-WW-*"]

Dec 9, 2020, 12:08 PM

Alternatively, if WW and UWW are the only options, you could also try this:

*[!(item match "*-UWW-*")]

Dec 9, 2020, 12:45 PM

Thanks. I’ll try your suggestions.

Dec 10, 2020, 12:59 AM

Thanks

user A
, your suggestion works.

Dec 10, 2020, 1:04 AM

user M
while yours also works, there are other options than those items.

Dec 10, 2020, 1:04 AM

Guys, appreciate the help. Thank you so much

Dec 10, 2020, 1:05 AM

You're welcome 😀 Great to hear that it works!

Dec 10, 2020, 6:20 AM

Hello guys

user A
and
user M
, I’m encountering some problems, unfortunately there are oddities with “match” on array values.

Dec 15, 2020, 6:03 AM

Even if equality 

==
doesn’t work 😔

Dec 15, 2020, 6:04 AM
Dec 15, 2020, 6:04 AM

Upon further playing with this, I guess it works as expected. However, I guess what I’m really trying to achieve is to remove the other items in 

productConfigurator
that aren’t matching the query above

Dec 15, 2020, 6:32 AM

I think I understand what you need 🙂 One way to do it could be to add the same filter when selecting which attributes you need returned. I played a bit around with the arcade you sent and I think this should do the trick.
However there might be some hidden fancy GROQ feature I don't know of which does this better.

It does remove all the non-matching items from the array though. Hope it helps!

Dec 15, 2020, 6:45 AM

Oh, I could cry right now

user A
. Thank you so much. 🙏

Dec 15, 2020, 6:47 AM

That’s it. Thank you so much. You save me today! God bless. huhu

Dec 15, 2020, 6:48 AM

You're very welcome 😁 Glad to hear it helps!

Dec 15, 2020, 6:52 AM

