How to merge multiple documents into a flat object in Groq

*[_type == "businessName" || _type == "contact" || _type == "address"]

[ { "_createdAt": "2021-10-21T00:22:05Z", "_id": "address", "_rev": "TrMJZl8kHDIulSDqHsmmGk", "_type": "address", "_updatedAt": "2021-10-21T03:25:59Z", "addressLine1": "123 Main Street", "city": "Sometown", "postal": "T8A 1A1", "province": "AB" }, { "_createdAt": "2021-10-21T02:39:46Z", "_id": "businessName", "_rev": "TrMJZl8kHDIulSDqHvQf8Y", "_type": "businessName", "_updatedAt": "2021-10-21T12:30:55Z", "businessName": "Example Business Name" }, { "_createdAt": "2021-10-21T00:21:00Z", "_id": "contact", "_rev": "qIVfBk0FCSxuep3bFCat6O", "_type": "contact", "_updatedAt": "2021-10-21T12:20:21Z", "email": "<mailto:email@domain.com|email@domain.com>", "fax": "<tel:780-555-4444|780-555-4444>", "phone": "<tel:780-555-5555|780-555-5555>" } ]

{ "businessName": "Example Business Name", "email": "<mailto:email@domain.com|email@domain.com>", "fax": "<tel:780-555-4444|780-555-4444>", "phone": "<tel:780-555-5555|780-555-5555>" "addressLine1": "123 Main Street", "city": "Sometown", "postal": "T8A 1A1", "province": "AB" }

I just need a little groq help. I've got three documents I'm querying from:which returns the following:I'd like to be able to pull the relevant info from each returned object and put it into a flat object:but i'm not sure how to achieve this. Any assistance would be much appreciated!