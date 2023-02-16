Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to name a singleton document in the Sanity.io document editor panel

8 replies
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
I'm trying to title a singleton document in the document editor panel in studio v3. For example, I have a Settings singleton document but it doesn't have a "title" field in the actual form, as it's settings, not content. I would like to have the editor panel display a title other than "Untitled".
I have tried adding 
.title('Settings')
in the desk structure definition, which hasn't made a difference. I've also tried exporting a default document node for just this 
schemaType
, but this too doesn't seem to be making a difference.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!
Jan 16, 2023, 10:17 PM
Here's a snippet of my attempted structure configuration:

S.listItem()
  .title('Settings')
  .icon(RiSettings4Line)
  .child(
    S.document()
	  .schemaType('siteSettings')
	  .documentId('siteSettings')
	  .title('Settings'),),
Jan 16, 2023, 10:18 PM
Here's a snippet of my attempted structure configuration:

S.listItem()
  .title('Settings')
  .icon(RiSettings4Line)
  .child(
    S.document()
	  .schemaType('siteSettings')
	  .documentId('siteSettings')
	  .title('Settings')
  ),
And my attempted default document node:


export const getDefaultDocumentNode = (S, { schemaType }) =&gt; {
	// Conditionally return a different configuration based on the schema type
	if (schemaType === 'siteSettings') {
		return S.document().views([S.view.form()]).title('Settings')
	}
}
Jan 16, 2023, 10:20 PM
Hey
user P
! Can you give setting a custom list view a try instead?
Jan 17, 2023, 10:11 PM
user M
Thanks for the reply! Just to be clear, I'm trying to name the document in the header of the editor pane—basically, I want "Untitled" in the attached screenshot to match the title 
Front Page
that I set in my desk structure. Usually that "Untitled" in the editor header pulls from the content itself if there is a 
name
or 
title
field (I have 
Page Title
shown in the screenshot), but I want to name it explicitly since it is a singleton document—I don't want it to draw from a field in the document. Is there a way to achieve this? I don't think a custom list view would affect this, would it?
Jan 17, 2023, 11:17 PM
Oh, got it. That won’t actually write any changes to your content, it just changes the display in the pane itself. Since it’s a singleton and you don’t explicitly need it to have a title, I’d still go with a custom preview to change that 
Untitled
to the value you’d like.
Jan 17, 2023, 11:23 PM
Awesome—just got this working. Thanks! Never thought about adding custom previews to a document, but makes sense.
Jan 19, 2023, 5:40 PM
Super helpful with things like singletons that generally don’t have a title field!
Jan 19, 2023, 5:46 PM
user M
I'm running into this problem (during our upgrade to sanity v3) as well and although this helps me a bit, I would still like some context to be passed down from the structure builder, without having to store that context in the document, which seems to be the only way to gain access to data from the custom preview. In sanity studio V2 it would automagically use the list-items title for a singleton document, which is the behaviour we want to use as well.
Thanks in advance
🙂.
Feb 16, 2023, 9:26 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.