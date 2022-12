<Image src={urlFor(image).fit('crop').crop('focalPoint').focalPoint(0.18493150684931453, 0.30544983361040945).url() || ''} layout="fill" objectFit="cover" />

Hello !!! I want to optimize the sanity image based on focal points, so I used the below code.Here for focal x and y , I used x and y values from hotspot, but it did not work for panoramic view, Is there any other way to give these focal points based on screen size?