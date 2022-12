*[_type in ["hikes", "post"]]{ _type == "hikes" => { _createdAt, body, mainImage, number, people, slug, title, trailHiked -> { name, difficulty, distance, rating, trailType, location } }, _type == "post" => { title, body, mainImage } }

I have a pretty specific query I’m trying to call, the purpose of this query is to get the 4 most recent “hikes” and the 1 most recent blog “post”. My query looks like this:I’m currently using this resource for selecting multiple types in a query, its working so far but how can I specify the 4 most recent hikes (assuming I usesomewhere) and the most recent post (?)?