preview

image

preview: { select: { media: 'asset', }, },

altText

preview: { select: { media: 'asset', title: 'asset.altText', }, },

preview: { select: { image: 'asset', alt: 'asset.altText', imageUrl: 'asset.url', }, prepare (selection) { const { image, alt, imageUrl } = selection; return { title: alt, media: ( <img src={imageUrl} alt={alt} /> ), }; }, },

select

prepare

Hi all. I’m trying to write aconfiguration for anblock within Portable Text. By default, the image is shown in thumbnail form with its filename as the preview title. In trying to override that I started with the following:Sanity correctly resolves the reference to the asset and the preview includes a thumbnail of the image, but it appears as “Untitled”. If I also want to retrieve other fields on the asset, e.g. the, using the dot-notation to follow the reference, it breaks the image handling. This doesn’t work:It looks like using the dot notation somehow prevents the built-in image handling code from following the reference. I can do this instead, specifically picking out the image url, but it results in the full-size image being loaded which isn’t ideal:I would need to write more code to request a thumbnailed version of the image using the asset API. Is there a way to avoid this so I can just use a simplewithout a complicated, but still be able to pick out asset fields as well as using the built-in handling of the asset itself? Thanks!