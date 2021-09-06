export default { name: "platformFeature", title: "Plattform Features", description: "Ein Feature der Plattform", type: "object", fields: [ { name: "icon", title: "Icon", description: "Ein passendes Icon", type: "image", }, { name: "component", title: "Plattform Komponente", description: "Zu welcher Komponente gehört dieses Feature?", type: "string", options: { list: [ { title: "Meeting", value: "meeting" }, { title: "Player", value: "player" }, { title: "Server", value: "server" }, { title: "Collector", value: "collector" }, { title: "Pro", value: "pro" }, ], }, }, { name: "heading", title: "Feature Heading", description: "Ein aussagekräftiger Titel des Features", type: "string", }, { name: "description", title: "Beschreibung", description: "Beschreibe das Feature in wenigen Worten", type: "text", }, ], };

platformFeature

platformComponent

n

platformFeature

platformComponent

component

name: "component"

component

component

Hey there! I’m stuck with this, maybe somebody is able to give me a hint?This is anobject I’m working on. Acan havefeatures, acan have one. The user can select afrom a list of options (see).If I’mhardcoding the values in the schema above it works fine. But I’d like to outsource those options to a separate schema file because there will be other contents that will have avalue (e.g. product pages, help/blog articles, subject in a contact form etc.). DRY, you know…Thevalue will not be documents but predefined values the content editor can choose from. How can I include this list of values? I can’t wrap my head around it at the moment.