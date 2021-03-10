Skip to content
How to Preload an Image With the link rel="preload" as="image"

2 replies
Last updated: Mar 10, 2021

Hello! Does anyone know a way to preload an image with the &lt;link rel="preload" as="image" ...&gt; ? I would like to preload my hero image, which is defined in Sanity for a FrontPage page type, but I'm not sure how I would get it before all other content.
I'm using Angular and the .NET client library. Also I'm using responsive images with the &lt;picture&gt; element...

Mar 10, 2021, 8:57 AM

https://github.com/w3c/preload/issues/131
^ Not really possible for responsive image. Look into removing blocking elements in 

&lt;head&gt;
instead

Mar 10, 2021, 9:35 AM

Thank you

user F

Mar 10, 2021, 10:39 AM

