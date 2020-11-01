How to preview the first element in an array of references?

Hi everyone! I know that I can preview references like this:



preview: { select: { title: 'title', subtitle: 'referenceField.referencedTitle' } }

preview: { select: { title: 'title', subtitle: 'referenceArrayField[0].referencedTitle' } }

😃

But now I have an array of references and I would like to preview the first element in the array. This doesn't work for me:Is this technically possible? Thanks for any pointers