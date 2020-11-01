Pricing update: Free users
How to preview the first element in an array of references?

2 replies
Last updated: Nov 1, 2020

Hi everyone! I know that I can preview references like this:

preview: {
  select: {
    title: 'title',
    subtitle: 'referenceField.referencedTitle'
 }
}
But now I have an array of references and I would like to preview the first element in the array. This doesn't work for me:


preview: {
  select: {
    title: 'title',
    subtitle: 'referenceArrayField[0].referencedTitle'
 }
}
Is this technically possible? Thanks for any pointers
😃

Nov 1, 2020, 7:56 AM
Nov 1, 2020, 8:00 AM
Nov 1, 2020, 8:00 AM

