"_id":"627f6815-531b-42ad-962a-f4d41159ac68" "_id":"627f6815-531b-42ad-962a-f4d41159ac68__i18n_de"

*[_type == "project"] | order(_updatedAt desc) { _id, 'lang':__i18n_lang, title, 'slug': slug.current, // This is the bit that doesnt work "translated": *[_id match ^._id + "*"] { ... } }

"result":[ 0:{ "_id":"627f6815-531b-42ad-962a-f4d41159ac68" "lang":"en" "slug":"all-football-everything" "title":"All Football Everything" } 1:{ "_id":"627f6815-531b-42ad-962a-f4d41159ac68__i18n_de" "lang":"de" "slug":"alles-fussball-alles" "title":"Alles Fußball Alles" } ]

{ "_id":"627f6815-531b-42ad-962a-f4d41159ac68" "lang":"en" "slug":"all-football-everything" "title":"All Football Everything" "translated":{ "_id":"627f6815-531b-42ad-962a-f4d41159ac68__i18n_de" "lang":"de" "slug":"alles-fussball-alles" "title":"Alles Fußball Alles" } }

sanity-plugin-intl-input

AhoyI'm trying to query all the documents that have the same start of the ID as the current document. I want to collect the different language versions of the same document. The related docs have the same ID + language suffixThis is what I've tried but it does not work:This is my document list that I'm trying to collate:I would like a result that looks like this:Is there a way of doing this? (Using