I’m looking to reference a field in a groq query in another part of the query, but without using a variable passed.

I’ve got a query which gets articles based on slug, one of the fields it pulls is the ‘categoryTitle’. Now i also have a ‘relatedArticles’ query in the same query which pulls articles based if its not the slug of the hero article, ideally i want to be able to use the categoryTitle from the hero post to filter the ‘related articles’ (see screenshot below) to only get articles that have the same categoryTitle - any idea of how to do this?