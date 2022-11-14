Skip to content
How to remove null values for undefined keys in GROQ arrays.

21 replies
Last updated: Nov 14, 2022
In GROQ, when resolving arrays, how do I only get the key if it exists, to prevent companies:null on array items where the key 
companies
doesn’t exist?
{ ..., content[]{ ..., companies[]{ ..., company-&gt; } }
I tried 
defined()
but I can’t seem to figure out the correct usage, or maybe that doesn’t even work here?
Nov 14, 2022, 1:15 PM
Have you tried to filter it? Maybe something like
{ ..., content[defined(companies)]{ ..., companies[]{ ..., company-&gt; } }

Nov 14, 2022, 1:48 PM
I want all items in 
content
.Some items have 
companies
key, with companies in. But some doesn’t.
I don’t want those that haven’t got companies to have 
companies:null
.
Nov 14, 2022, 1:51 PM
so you basically just want the key removed?
Nov 14, 2022, 1:51 PM
in those cases
Nov 14, 2022, 1:51 PM
The key should only be there if it is defined.
Nov 14, 2022, 1:52 PM
maybe you could do a select then,
{ ..., content[] { ..., companies[] { ..., ...select( defined(company) =&gt; { "company": company-&gt; })
Nov 14, 2022, 1:54 PM
Wouldn’t that still result in 
companies:null
?
Nov 14, 2022, 1:55 PM
yea you should move the select to companies instead of company, i just read it wrong
Nov 14, 2022, 1:56 PM
Ah great.. Thank you very much Casper. 💪
Nov 14, 2022, 1:56 PM
btw not sure about performance etc, maybe it is a heavier query to do, usually groq questions are resolved quite quickly in groq
Nov 14, 2022, 1:57 PM
It doesn’t matter in my case, as I am just building a static website from it on build time.I actually posted a question in
groq first, but ther were no reply so I deleted it and posted it in help. 😄
Nov 14, 2022, 1:59 PM
are you building in js? curious why you need the null values removed, since undefined vs null can be handled nearly the same. complexity of the query increases a bit
Nov 14, 2022, 2:04 PM
Yea it’s just my OCD that don’t want keys that aren’t supposed to be there… 🙈
Nov 14, 2022, 2:05 PM
And want to learn GROQ in detail, so I just thought about how that would be possible, and couldn’t get it to work.
Nov 14, 2022, 2:06 PM
could be a more elegant way than select though... reading through the docs you can probably do an inline condition:
{ ..., content[] {
  ...,
  defined(companies) =&gt; { /* and so on */ }
}
Nov 14, 2022, 2:09 PM
Nov 14, 2022, 2:10 PM
I never saw 
=&gt;
for projection, only 
-&gt;
.So that’s because it’s a different set? That means I could have another query if it was not defined, right?
Nov 14, 2022, 2:12 PM
=&gt; is a conditional
Nov 14, 2022, 2:12 PM
Ah okay, so because defined returns a boolean, then the following projection is executed?
Nov 14, 2022, 2:13 PM
yea, basically what 
...select()
does but a bit easier
Nov 14, 2022, 2:14 PM
Great. Thanks a lot Casper. 💪
Nov 14, 2022, 2:14 PM

