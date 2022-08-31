Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
How to render a table from Sanity using portabletext/react.

7 replies
Last updated: Aug 31, 2022
Hi everyone, I want to render a table from sanity using portabletext/react but I don't know how to do that. Please what do I do?
Aug 30, 2022, 10:14 PM
Hey there! Have you already added the table schema to your portable text?
Aug 30, 2022, 10:26 PM
The table is part of a sanity rich text field, I have already defined how to render the image, but I don't know how to render a table
user M
Aug 30, 2022, 10:29 PM
Got it. Let me see if I can find an example of a serializer for this.
Aug 30, 2022, 10:52 PM
user D
you can create a 
Table
component like so:
const Table = ({value}) =&gt; {
    return (
      &lt;table&gt;
        {value.rows.map(row =&gt;
          &lt;TableRow row={row} /&gt;)}
      &lt;/table&gt;
    )
  }
Then create a 
TableRow
component:
const TableRow = ({row}) =&gt; {
    return (
      &lt;tr&gt;{row.cells.map(cell =&gt;
        &lt;td&gt;{cell}&lt;/td&gt;)}&lt;/tr&gt;
    )
  }
Then add both of those to your 
components
object:
const components = {
    types: {
      table: Table,
      tableRow: TableRow,
      // any other types you want to define
    },
  }
And finally pass that 
components
object to your 
PortableText
component like so:
&lt;PortableText
  components={components}
  value={_rawField}        
/&gt;
Aug 30, 2022, 10:53 PM
user X
Ok I'll try this now, thank you
Aug 30, 2022, 10:55 PM
One thing about Luke’s approach is that it’s not accessible at all. Someone using an assistive technology such as a screen-reader will not be able to navigate the content because this table doesn’t contain any header.
Aug 31, 2022, 7:04 AM
Maybe something like this:
function BlockTable(props) {
  const [head, ...rows] = props.value.rows
  const isBiDirectional = head.cells[0].length === 0

  return (
    &lt;table&gt;
      &lt;thead&gt;
        &lt;tr&gt;
          {head.cells.map(cell =&gt; (
            &lt;th key={cell}&gt;{cell}&lt;/th&gt;
          ))}
        &lt;/tr&gt;
      &lt;/thead&gt;
      &lt;tbody&gt;
        {rows.map((row, index) =&gt; (
          &lt;tr key={index}&gt;
            {row.cells.map((cell, index) =&gt; {
              const Component = isBiDirectional &amp;&amp; index === 0 ? 'th' : 'td'
              return &lt;Component&gt;{cell}&lt;/Component&gt;
            })}
          &lt;/tr&gt;
        ))}
      &lt;/tbody&gt;
    &lt;/table&gt;
  )
}
Aug 31, 2022, 7:05 AM

