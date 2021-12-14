How to render block types in Next.js using next-sanity

import { createImageUrlBuilder, createPortableTextComponent, } from 'next-sanity' const config = { /** * Find your project ID and dataset in `sanity.json` in your studio project. * These are considered "public", but you can use environment variables * if you want differ between local dev and production. * * <https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/environment-variables> **/ dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET || 'production', projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, apiVersion: '2021-10-21', // Learn more: <https://www.sanity.io/docs/api-versioning> /** * Set useCdn to `false` if your application require the freshest possible * data always (potentially slightly slower and a bit more expensive). * Authenticated request (like preview) will always bypass the CDN **/ useCdn: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production', } /** * Set up a helper function for generating Image URLs with only the asset reference data in your documents. * Read more: <https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-url> **/ export const urlFor = (source) => createImageUrlBuilder(config).image(source) // Set up Portable Text serialization export const PortableText = createPortableTextComponent({ ...config, // Serializers passed to @sanity/block-content-to-react // (<https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react>) serializers: {}, })