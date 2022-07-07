Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to request an image from Sanity with its original filename instead of a hash

3 replies
Last updated: Jul 7, 2022
Hi, how can I request an image from Sanity with its original filename instead of a hash?
For example, I want to have a url like 
<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/1234567/production/[here-the-original-filename-instead-of-the-hash]-1766x1065.png?q=75&amp;fit=clip&amp;auto=format>
instead of 
<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/1234567/production/754c8d64997b668642bd2500f833722c6293cf8b-1766x1065.png?q=75&amp;fit=clip&amp;auto=format>

I only found the 
&amp;dl
param in the docs but this doesn’t solve the problem as it’s only for downloading the file and the url would still contains the hash instead of the file name.
My goal is to have a better image URL to follow
Google Images best practices for SEO
Create good URL structure for your images: Google uses the URL path as well as the file name to help it understand your images. Consider organizing your image content so that URLs are constructed logically.
Jul 6, 2022, 10:24 AM
Hi
user T
, we currently support ‘vanity filenames’, which should be more user and SEO friendly than using the hash alone.
This lets you add e.g. 
/someFilename.png
after the hashed file name at the end of an image/file URL, while the usual parameters continue working (e.g. webp format support in case of images).
General format:

<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/>&lt;projectId&gt;/&lt;dataset&gt;/&lt;hashedFileName&gt;/&lt;originalFilename&gt;?&lt;params&gt;
Example:

<https://cdn.sanity.io/files/5fe89r5x/production/a123456789bb123cd1e1fgh123h1i123456j1234k1.jpg/my-friendly-image-name.jpg>
The exact implementation will depend on how you currently build the image URLs, but could be a matter of querying and appending the original file name or any other field you’ve designated for these more friendly file names.
Jul 6, 2022, 12:29 PM
Thanks!! That should do the job. Wasn’t able to find this in the docs.
Jul 6, 2022, 3:41 PM
With pleasure! Sometimes things are a little buried, that’s why we are here 😉. But I think there might be a need for a guide or doc article about SEO practices … until then good building! 💪
Jul 7, 2022, 1:46 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.