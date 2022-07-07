user T

/someFilename.png

<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/><projectId>/<dataset>/<hashedFileName>/<originalFilename>?<params>

<https://cdn.sanity.io/files/5fe89r5x/production/a123456789bb123cd1e1fgh123h1i123456j1234k1.jpg/my-friendly-image-name.jpg>

Hi, we currently support ‘vanity filenames’, which should be more user and SEO friendly than using the hash alone.This lets you add e.g.after the hashed file name at the end of an image/file URL, while the usual parameters continue working (e.g. webp format support in case of images).General format:Example:The exact implementation will depend on how you currently build the image URLs, but could be a matter of querying and appending the original file name or any other field you’ve designated for these more friendly file names.